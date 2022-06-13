Bloxwich: Man sentenced for killing his father Lee Gadd
A man who stabbed his father to death in his home has been given a hospital order.
Bradley Pye stabbed Lee Gadd several times in the back and neck in May 2021, West Midlands Police said.
Neighbours raised the alarm the following morning and officers forced their way into the property on Broad Lane, Bloxwich.
Pye, 25, had previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility.
Mr Gadd's family told the court that knowing the 51-year-old died at his son's hands was "mind-blowing, heart-wrenching and stomach-churning".
Pye had been sleeping rough at the time of the attack after previously living off and on with his father.
He told police he carried out the stabbing after his father raised concerns about his mental health.
Detectives found a blood-stained knife under a coffee table at Mr Gadd's home.
A judge at Wolverhampton Crown Court made Pye subject of a hospital order on Friday.
In a victim impact statement, Mr Gadd's family said he had been "taken away from us in such a horrific way".
Their statement added: "It's left a hole in the pit of our stomachs that nothing can fill."
