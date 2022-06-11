Tipton crash: Tributes paid to killed motorcyclist
The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash have paid tribute to him.
Ashley Kerr, 22, suffered fatal injuries in a collision with a car on St Mark's Road, Tipton, West Midlands, on 22 May.
His family said he was "such a funny character", adding: "You were known for your beautiful smile, you lit up a room when you walked in it."
The car driver remained at the scene and has been helping police with their inquiries, West Midlands Police said.
"Our specialist officers are continuing to support Ashley's family at this awful time." said Insp Steve Radford, from the force's serious collision investigation unit.
"We have spoken with a number of witnesses, but anyone further who does have information, or dash cam footage, should get in touch with us please."
