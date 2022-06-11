Large yard fire in Wednesbury involved multiple vehicles
- Published
A large fire in the West Midlands involved "multiple" goods vehicles, a minibus and a crane.
A total of 45 firefighters went to the commercial yard on Queen Street, Wednesbury, at 18:25 BST on Friday.
Sixteen firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the blaze, which sent a large plume of smoke into the sky.
"The quick and assertive actions of our crews meant that they were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading," the fire service said.
The West Midlands service added it used a drone to help inform its operational decision making.
Several gas cylinders were also involved in the fire, which was put out using nine fire appliances.
Residents were warned to keep doors and windows closed on Friday evening.
"We were supported by police and ambulance colleagues. Fortunately, there were no casualties," a service spokesperson added.
Crews remained at the scene throughout the night, dampening down debris.
