Birmingham restaurant stabbing is targeted attack, say police
A man has been stabbed in a restaurant in what police believe was a "targeted attack".
It happened at a Chinese restaurant off Horse Fair in Birmingham city centre at 17:50 BST on Saturday, West Midlands Police said.
The man in his 40s was taken to hospital "although thankfully his injuries are not serious", it added.
Officers want to hear from anyone in the area at the time who can help with their investigation.
The premises were cordoned off after the attack while investigations took place.
