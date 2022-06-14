E-scooter rider seriously injured in Birmingham hit-and-run
An e-scooter rider is in a critical condition in hospital following a hit-and-run collision.
The 19-year-old was riding along New Town Row, near Dixie Chicken, in Newtown, Birmingham at 16:30 BST on Sunday when he was hit by a motorbike.
The motorcyclist, who failed to stop, is believed to have been with a group of other motorcyclists and quad bike riders seen heading out of the city.
West Midlands Police has appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes said: "I would appeal directly to those quad bike riders to do the right thing and get in touch as soon as possible.
"Similarly if anyone was in the area at the time and has dash-cam footage I would ask them to check their video to see if they have caught any relevant footage on camera."
