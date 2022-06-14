Excitement builds for Wolves fans ahead of England game at Molineux
Wolves fans have expressed excitement about watching England men's team play at their home stadium.
The Three Lions play Hungary in The Nations League at Molineux later and fans said games like this "don't come around very often".
Jason Guy has been a season ticket holder for 30 years and will be watching the game with former Wolves player Jackie Gallagher.
"It's been 65 years since England last played at Molineux," said Mr Guy.
"It's good it's not being played at Wembley as it gives everyone else a chance to watch England," he added.
It is the second recent game at Molineux as England took on Italy on Saturday. But the game had to be played behind closed doors as punishment for crowd unrest during last summer's Euro final.
Tracey Fleet, who runs The Billy Wright pub, in Wolverhampton, said they had been preparing to screen the game.
"I expect a full house, we will be at capacity for hopefully most of the day and evening," she said.
Billy Wright was an England captain and Wolves footballer who played for his club team for 20 years, until 1959, the whole of his professional career. Wright was also the first footballer in the world to earn 100 international caps.
The landlady has had a big delivery of drinks ahead of the game, as there will be "shots and raffles" going on.
"England playing at the Molineux? Fabulous," she added.
Mark Griffiths and his friends travel around Europe watching England and have just come back from Germany, where England drew 1-1 in their Nations League match.
He said this match was extra special as it was "only four miles from my house".
"I've been going to watch England for 25 years but it's just as exciting as the first day," he said.
Charlie Powell, 22, hopes England playing at his home ground will encourage some new signings.
"I hope Wolves can sign some of the England players," he said.
Mr Guy also runs The Official Wolves All Stars, a group of ex Wolverhampton Wanders players who travel around the UK playing charity matches.
The chairman said Wolves defender Conor Coady being in the England squad, and the possibility of him playing against Hungary, made the match extra exciting.
