Crews remain at scene of Nechells recycling plant fire
- Published
About 30 firefighters remain at the scene of a blaze at a recycling plant.
West Midlands Fire Service declared a major incident at the Smurfit Kappa site in Nechells, Birmingham, on Sunday evening.
It said work had continued into Tuesday morning, with five fire engines, an aerial platform and a high volume water pumping unit still at the location.
It said on-site staff were assisting efforts, using forklifts and diggers to help move and break up bales.
At the fire's height, about 8,000 tonnes of compressed cardboard were on fire.
Smurfitt Kappa said the fire broke out at an adjacent premises, with embers carried by winds to its recovered fibre yard.
The paper mill itself, Smurfitt Kappa added, was unaffected.
The fire service said it was continuing to monitor wind speed and direction, and doing everything possible to avoid water from the scene entering a nearby river.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk