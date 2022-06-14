Banned driver killed woman in hit-and-run Birmingham crash
- Published
A banned driver who killed an 80-year-old woman in a hit-and-run crash has been jailed.
Irshad Begum was hit in Washwood Heath Road, Birmingham, on the afternoon of 5 April.
Amaan Isa, 28, of College Road, Alum Rock, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.
He was jailed for a total of six years and eight months at Birmingham Crown Court.
After striking Ms Begum, Isa left the scene in his Volkswagen Golf which he abandoned in a car park, West Midlands Police said.
He handed himself into a police station later the same day, the force added, and during his interview accepted taking a relative's car without consent.
It said he claimed he had not been wearing his glasses and so did not see Ms Begum, saying he had been travelling at about 40mph and panicked after hitting the pedestrian.
The force said CCTV showed Isa was travelling at 56mph when he struck her.
Ms Begum's family has said she was "caring, loving and always had time for others".
Det Sgt Paul Hughes said: "Our thoughts remain with Mrs Begum's family who've lost a loved one in tragic circumstances."
During his sentencing hearing, Isa was also disqualified from driving for two years, extended by three years and four months, and received no separate penalty for a summary offence of driving without insurance but had his licence endorsed.
