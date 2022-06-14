Pineapple Road wins vote to be name of new station
- Published
Here's a name with a ring to it - a new railway station is to be called Pineapple Road.
It is one of three new stops to be created in south Birmingham under a £61m West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) project.
The name, which reflects the street where the station will be opened, was chosen following a public vote.
Another is to be named Moseley Village, also after a vote, with the third already confirmed as Kings Heath.
WMCA said the Pineapple Road supporters thought the title was "memorable and better explained where the station is located".
There were 5,855 people who voted on names for the Stirchley-based station, with 48% backing Pineapple Road, 30% Stirchley and 22% Hazelwell.
WMCA said of the 5,944 responses over the Moseley station, 55% were in favour of calling it Moseley Village, with 45% backing the shorter "Moseley".
The WMCA said it was providing £36m for the construction of the stations on the Camp Hill Line, with an additional £20m coming from the Department for Transport (DfT), and the remaining £5m from Birmingham City Council.
Since 1941 the line has only been used by freight and through-services.
The mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, said: "It's brilliant to see that the naming of these stations has ignited such public interest."
Ian Ward, WMCA portfolio holder for transport and leader of Birmingham City Council, said: "People have long campaigned to get these stations rebuilt and reopened to passenger services so I am not surprised so many came forward to help us decide what to call them."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk