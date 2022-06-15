Man charged after driver set on fire at Dudley petrol station
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a driver had petrol poured over him and was set alight at a West Midlands filling station.
The victim, aged in his 20s, was targeted in his car on the forecourt of Texaco service station, in Himley Road, Dudley, on the evening of 2 June.
Stephen Burden, 30, from Moxley, Walsall, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The victim remains in a serious condition in hospital, police said.
West Midlands Police said a second man, also aged 30, had also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
He has been released on conditional bail as inquiries continue.
Mr Burden is due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court next month.
