Dudley kit-car firm Westfield goes into administration
A sports car manufacturer has gone into administration, its owners say.
Westfield, based on Gibbons Industrial Park in Kingswinford, Dudley, manufactures built and kit versions of open-top sports cars.
A notice on its website said Mark Bowen, of MB Insolvency, has been appointed as administrator of both Westfield Sports Cars Limited and Westfield Autonomous Vehicles Limited.
Westfield and MB Insolvency have both been approached for further comment.
On its website, Westfield says it has sold over 13,000 cars worldwide since 1983 and produces more than 400 cars a year.
