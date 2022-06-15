In pictures: Strawberry Moon lights up West Midland skies
- Published
The skies across the West Midlands have been lit up by the final full moon of spring - known as the Strawberry Moon.
Earth's natural satellite looks brighter and bigger in the night sky during this time.
The moon appears about 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a normal moon as more of the light the satellite reflects reaches the Earth, Nasa said.
Clearer skies overhead have allowed photographers across the West Midlands to snap and share their images.
Each month, the full Moon has a different name. The Strawberry Moon is said to have been so named because it coincides with the season for harvesting the fruit in North America.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.