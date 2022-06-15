Two more arrests after fatal hit-and-run in Kingstanding
Two further arrests have been made following the death of a motorcyclist after a hit-and-run crash.
Thomas Maguire, 30, was involved in a collision with a Ford Focus on Kings Road in Kingstanding, Birmingham, on 18 May and died on Thursday.
A 39-year-old woman, previously held as part of a police investigation, has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.
A 16-year-old girl has also been held on suspicion of murder.
In total nine people have now been arrested in connection with the collision and the death of Mr Maguire.
