Five released after PC attacked before England game
- Published
Five men arrested after a police officer was knocked unconscious ahead of Tuesday's England game have been released.
West Midlands Police Wolves football officer PC Dave Hulson was attacked behind the Stan Cullis stand at Molineux before the match with Hungary.
Two 18-year-olds and men aged 21, 20 and 19, from Wolverhampton and Dudley, were held on suspicion of assault.
The five have been released under investigation as inquiries continue.
The force said it was understood PC Hulson was approached from behind by a group of men on a grassed area and hit in the side of his head.
He was knocked unconscious and suffered serious cuts and bruising.
The officer was taken to hospital and he has been allowed home after treatment, although further test results are awaited to establish if there is any permanent injury.
England suffered their worst home defeat since 1928, losing 4-0 to Hungary.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk