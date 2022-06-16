Birmingham: RAF veterans recognised for archive project
- Published
Two RAF veterans have been recognised for their "Forgotten Generations" project which highlights service to the UK by British African and Caribbean people.
Albert Jarrett and Donald Campbell, from Birmingham, were each given a Points of Light award.
The pair were awarded in a presentation at Downing Street.
Mr Jarrett, 98, is due another honour next month.
He will be the second oldest person to carry the Queen's Baton ahead of this year's Commonwealth Games, hosted by Birmingham.
The two men were both born in Jamaica and separately served as engineers with the RAF; Mr Jarrett during the Second World War and Mr Campbell from 1969.
They set up the Forgotten Generations initiative in June 2021 to preserve the testimony of older veterans from British African and Caribbean backgrounds and to educate young people about them.
Mr Campbell also runs a regular podcast and holds talks throughout the community.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk