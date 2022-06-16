Kingstanding crash: Woman charged with murder after fatal hit-and-run
A woman has been charged with murder after a motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash.
Thomas Maguire, 30, was involved in a collision with a Ford Focus on Kings Road in Kingstanding, Birmingham, on 18 May and died on 9 June.
Kerry Fair, 39, from Birmingham, appeared at Walsall Magistrates' Court on Thursday, police said.
She was remanded into custody to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, they added.
A 16-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.
Nine people in total have been arrested in connection with the collision and the death of Mr Maguire.
