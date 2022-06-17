'Stable future' for Bilston Town Community Football Club
A West Midlands community football club has "stability for the future" thanks to a new 35-year lease.
The community asset transfer will enable Bilston Town to grow and apply for further funding for projects, including a 3G pitch.
The lease covers land adjacent to the club which will be turned into a car park, Wolverhampton City Council says.
The club, which has charitable status, would now "widen its remit" within the community, the authority added.
The transfer, subject to terms and conditions, was approved by councillors on Wednesday.
'Genuinely democratic'
The club has three projects it needs financial support for and will apply to Sport England, The Football Foundation, The Premier League Development Fund and the National Lottery.
These include the 3G pitch - which means football can be played regardless of the weather conditions - conversion of the adjacent land on Queen Street into a car park, and improvements to facilities at the club.
Denise Frankham, club chair, said it was a "massive step forward".
"A lot of hard work has happened to get to this point and we wouldn't be where we are without the support of the council and our local councillors.
"This community asset transfer will enable us to bid for funding to make our plans a reality and broaden our community work. It also gives the club stability for the future."
Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal said the move would make the club "a genuinely democratic, inclusive and strategic community asset".
"Under its current management the football club board has consciously and clearly recognised that the role of a football club like Bilston should and must be wider than putting a team on the pitch on a Saturday," he said.
