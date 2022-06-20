Charity to give lost 1948 London Olympic photos to archive

Athletes at the London Olympics in 1948DPS
The 1948 Olympics took place three years after the end of WW2

A charity is to hand over lost photos believed to show the 1948 London Olympics after an "extensive search" for their owners proved fruitless.

The film roll was found among thousands of items donated to the Disabled Photographers' Society (DPS).

Agi Ch, of the DPS, was "amazed" to find the photos last year after scanning film found in Birmingham.

The original negatives and prints will be donated to the British Olympic Association's archive in London.

Ms Ch, the charity's exhibition secretary, appealed for help in finding the owners last year after scanning negatives she found at the DPS stand at the NEC's Photography Show in 2019.

She believes they were with camera equipment donated after a clear-out.

Ms Chi, a fine arts photographer, believes the shots were taken by a spectator in the crowd at Wembley stadium. The roll also included family pictures.

DPS
Ms Chi said the images were probably taken by a spectator on a special day out

The cost of developing film at the time meant pictures were generally only taken at "special moments", she said.

"Unfortunately, our extensive search for the original owners of the 1948 London Olympic images has proved to be fruitless so far," Ms Ch said.

"They will be handed over to the archive, in London, in the next few weeks and the search for the original owners or their family will continue.

"Hopefully others can now also enjoy seeing these very rare images from the 1948 Olympic games too."

London hosted the huge event in the aftermath of World War Two, with rationing still in place. It became known as the Austerity Games.

DPS
The camera also captured photos of family or friends more than 70 years ago
DPS
Pictures of children were among the images

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Around the BBC

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics