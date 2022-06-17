Two arrests as woman hurt in Handsworth crash
Two men have been arrested over a woman's serious head injuries following a suspected hit-and-run.
West Midlands Police said the woman, believed to be in her 40s, was found by officers on patrol just after 23:50 BST on Wednesday, on Soho Road in Handsworth, Birmingham.
She was taken to hospital where she remained in a stable condition, the force added.
A BMW, believed by officers to have been involved, has been recovered.
It was located on St Peters Road, Handsworth, just after 03:10 BST on Thursday.
The force said the owner of the vehicle was assisting police with the investigation.
Two men, aged 24 and 19, it said, had been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remained in police custody as inquiries continued.
Sgt Julie Lyman said the investigation was at an early stage and urged anyone with information to come forward.
