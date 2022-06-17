Birmingham: Student paramedic's work gone in car theft
- Published
A student paramedic said she would have to give up spending summer with her children to repeat her studies after her university work was stolen.
A crucial document was in Stephanie Adams' car which was taken from outside her home in Kitts Green, Birmingham, on Wednesday.
She said the material recorded her assessment for every ambulance shift and without the log, she would not be able to begin her final year's studies.
"I just feel so deflated," she said.
Ms Adams, 26, explained: "As I have two kids, I wanted to enjoy some of summer with them but if I have to sacrifice my summer to do this instead, I'll have to."
The car, taken the day before her birthday, also contained her young children's pushchair and car seats.
But she said it was the loss of the document, as part of her course at Staffordshire University, which would have the biggest effect on her.
"Every shift I go on in an ambulance, after each job I document it and my mentor signs it off - it is a whole year's worth of work," she told the BBC.
The log records whether she asked the right questions of patients and carried out the correct assessments.
To repeat the process, she said she would have to carry out four shifts a week, instead of two or three, before the end of August.
Ms Adams said: "I just really want my university work back, it means a lot to me, a lot of hard work went into it.
"After giving birth during my second year, after two weeks I was back on the road, so you can understand how much my studies mean."
West Midlands Ambulance Service said police were investigating the theft.
Posting on Facebook, the service urged people to help with the return of Ms Adams' work and the message has been shared by about 2,000 people.
