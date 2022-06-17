Fire crews tackling 'hot spots' at Nechells recycling plant
- Published
Firefighters are still tackling "hot spots" at the scene of a recycling plant blaze five days after it broke out.
West Midlands Fire Service declared a major incident at Smurfit Kappa in Nechells, Birmingham, on Sunday.
On Friday, it said, an increase in wind speed meant additional smoke was being generated at the site.
A crew remained there, it added, damping down and monitoring conditions.
Smurfit Kappa staff were using diggers to turn over piles of paper, the fire service said.
At the fire's height, about 8,000 tonnes of compressed cardboard were said to be ablaze.
Smurfit Kappa said the fire broke out at an adjacent premises, with embers carried by winds to its recovered fibre yard, but its paper mill was unaffected.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk