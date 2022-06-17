Sutton Coldfield dagger murderer jailed for life
- Published
A man who used a ceremonial dagger to kill a 31-year-old has been jailed for at least 20 years.
Kane Stonehouse was given a life sentence for murdering Gary Warner in an attack on Stone Avenue, Sutton Coldfield.
Mr Warner died in hospital and police said his attacker had had a long-standing grudge against him.
The 21-year-old lured his victim to the remote cul-de-sac on 31 October 2020 and then stabbed him, detectives said.
Stonehouse, of Sutton Coldfield, had blamed Mr Warner for breaking his brother's jaw in a fight in 2013.
After the stabbing, the killer got rid of his mobile phone and hid the weapon at his girlfriend's house before calling police to turn himself in.
The force said he told the 999 operator he had attacked a masked man who had tried to rob him but CCTV footage, witnesses and mobile phone data all indicated that he had lied.
Stonehouse was ordered to serve a minimum tariff of 20 years, after being convicted by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
Mr Warner's family thanked the local community and police for their support.
Det Ch Insp Westley Martin described the stabbing as a premeditated attack "driven by anger and resentment" that ended in a "needless and senseless death".
