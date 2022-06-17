Commonwealth Games: Prince Edward polishes medals on Birmingham visit

The Earl of Wessex meets young people participating Birmingham 2022's legacy programmePA Media
The Earl of Wessex met with young people taking part in events around the Commonwealth Games on his visit

The Earl of Wessex has helped put the finishing touches to gold medals for Commonwealth Games athletes during a visit to Birmingham.

Prince Edward worked with staff in the Jewellery Quarter to stamp and polish the medals.

Students from Birmingham School of Jewellery designed the medals and talked with the earl on his visit.

He also opened the city's Platinum Jubilee Walkway as the area prepares to host the event from 28 July.

The 22km (14-mile) circular route links landmarks around the city including the University of Birmingham and Edgbaston cricket ground.

PA Media
Medals for successful athletes are being made in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter and the earl stamped and polished some on his visit

Prince Edward's final stop on the walkway was Centenary Square to unveil a plaque declaring the route open.

The square hosts a clock, which is counting down the days to the start of the event.

The earl, vice-patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation, also gave out uniforms to some of the 14,000 volunteers and staff who will work on the event.

The outfits have been inspired by architecture and feature patterns and inspiration from buildings across the city, organisers said.

PA Media
The medals have been designed by students from Birmingham School of Jewellery
PA Media
On his visit, Prince Edward handed out uniforms to some of the volunteers
PA Media
The city's new Platinum Jubilee Walkway was opened by the earl in Centenary Square
PA Media
The circular Platinum Jubilee Walkway links landmarks around the city

