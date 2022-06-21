Birmingham Commonwealth Games: Pupils compete to mark event
- Published
Hundreds of schoolchildren are to take part in three days of sporting events to celebrate the Commonwealth Games.
The 400 pupils from 14 schools in Birmingham will compete in basketball, water polo and dodgeball for medals and to become Commonwealth champions.
The event, run by the Titan Partnership education charity, aims to help build pupils' confidence and self-esteem.
Games' mascot Perry the Bull will be joining the children for the events at at Aston University from Tuesday.
"This important and exciting annual event for Titan's primary schools takes on a special focus this year as we celebrate the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games," said Carolyn Chapman-Lees, from the charity.
"Commonwealth champions is designed specifically to help our children develop a wide range of social, emotional, and general life skills, all in a fun and inclusive way, whilst also getting involved with one of the biggest events to take place in Birmingham, certainly in their lifetimes."
Birmingham and the wider West Midlands will host the Commonwealth Games from 28 July.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk