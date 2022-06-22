Armed robber jailed for Birmingham One Stop shop raid
- Published
A man has been jailed after storming a corner shop armed with an axe.
Richard McAteer, 46, targeted the One Stop in Hodge Hill, Birmingham, and demanded workers open a safe on 27 September 2017.
West Midlands Police said staff were terrified by McAteer, of Turley Road in Shard End and feared for their safety.
At Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, he was jailed for six years and nine months after pleading guilty to robbery and possessing and offensive weapon.
McAteer was arrested after police released CCTV of him in the shop off Marylands Avenue and shared it on social media.
"This was a terrifying experience for the shop staff who were threatened and left fearing for their safety," Det Con Craig Dando said.
"He continually denied having the axe but we were determined to ensure he was convicted of being an armed robber, to reflect the full horror he put his victims through."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk