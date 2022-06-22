Three convicted over taxi killing of Kimani Martin
- Published
Three men have been convicted over the killing of an 18-year-old taxi passenger in a revenge attack.
Kimani Martin was killed when a shotgun was fired at him from another car in Tividale, West Midlands, during the early hours of 20 June last year.
One of the killers claimed he was just trying to get the taxi to stop.
Kisharne Campbell, 24, and car driver Atif Khan, 25, were found guilty of murder and Usman Amjad, 22, was convicted of manslaughter.
They will be sentenced on 29 June at Birmingham Crown Court.
Earlier, drug dealer Campbell, from Vicarage Close, Tipton, had been bundled into his own car and robbed of his mobile phone and jewellery.
Mr Martin and two unknown associates fled, West Midlands Police said, and Campbell met up with Amjad and Khan, from Park Lane East, in Tipton, and they used a stolen Volkswagen Golf to search for the trio.
The fatal shot at the taxi was fired in Dudley Road East and following the killing the group went looking for Mr Martin's two associates.
They went to a friend's address and Campbell and Amjad ordered a taxi to a hostel, where the latter was temporarily staying in Wednesbury.
The former was captured on CCTV speaking to a resident at the hostel and re-enacting the firing of a gun, police said.
Amjad, of Wood Green Road, Wednesbury, had asked a resident to dispose of bedding from his room, but police managed to seize this before it could be destroyed. Forensic analysis showed particles of gunshot residue.
Det Insp Jim Colclough, who led the investigation, said: "This was the targeted shooting of a young man and it would have been a triple killing had Kimani's two associates not managed to run for their lives.
"It's inconceivable none of them knew a loaded shotgun was on board and the intention was to seek retribution. Although Campbell fired the fatal gun shot, they acted together to hunt Kimani down."
Amjad and Luke Adams, 20, from Walsall, were found not guilty of murder.
