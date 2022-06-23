Thunderstorm warning issued across West Midlands
- Published
Thunderstorms are expected to cause travel disruption across the West Midlands on Thursday amid a flooding risk, the Met Office has warned.
Some areas may experience up to 6cm of torrential rain and there is also a risk of lightning strikes, hail and heavy winds.
A yellow warning covering the region from 10:00 until 23:59 BST has been issued.
The Met Office has also warned of a slight chance of power cuts.
Bus services, and trains not affected by strike action, are expected to be impacted in areas where lightning or flooding occurs, while water spray could lead to difficult driving conditions.
The Met Office said the thunderstorms were likely to break out "particularly during the afternoon and early evening".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk