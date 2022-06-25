Images released of Birmingham HS2 control centre hub
- Published
Images have been released showing what a major hub for the HS2 high-speed rail line will look like.
About 550 people will work at the site in Washwood Heath, Birmingham, which will contain a control centre designed to oversee the entire HS2 network.
It will also include a space where trains not in use are serviced and stored.
A number of buildings will need to be demolished and the ground cleared before the centre is built.
When it is complete the line will connect London with north-west England and it has been described by HS2 as the largest infrastructure project in Europe.
The images have been released as part of a brochure which invites public feedback.
The maintenance centre will include office accommodation and workshops and about 250 staff will work in the building.
Another 200 staff will work at the cleaners' and drivers' building and more than 100 staff will be based in the control centre.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk