Images released of Birmingham HS2 control centre hub

Image showing planned depotHS2
About 250 people will work in the HS2 maintenance building in Washwood Heath, Birmingham

Images have been released showing what a major hub for the HS2 high-speed rail line will look like.

About 550 people will work at the site in Washwood Heath, Birmingham, which will contain a control centre designed to oversee the entire HS2 network.

It will also include a space where trains not in use are serviced and stored.

A number of buildings will need to be demolished and the ground cleared before the centre is built.

When it is complete the line will connect London with north-west England and it has been described by HS2 as the largest infrastructure project in Europe.

The images have been released as part of a brochure which invites public feedback.

HS2
The maintenance centre will be the largest building on the site
HS2
The Network Integrated Control Centre will oversee the 260-mile HS2 network

The maintenance centre will include office accommodation and workshops and about 250 staff will work in the building.

Another 200 staff will work at the cleaners' and drivers' building and more than 100 staff will be based in the control centre.

HS2
Carriages will be serviced in a cleaning centre on the site

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics