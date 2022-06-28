Staff at luxury car interior firm in Tipton strike over pay
Factory workers who make interiors for luxury cars have begun a series of one-day strikes over pay, a union says.
Unite said members at CabAuto in Tipton earned just over the minimum wage with £9.90 an hour, while some used food banks as living costs rose.
United added workers, who made product for McLaren, Aston Martin and Bentley, rejected a 3% pay rise as it was a real-terms cut due to inflation.
The BBC has approached CabAuto for comment.
It is unclear how many workers are taking part, although Unite claims 100 are involved in making seats and interior trims for cars including the £700,000 McLaren Senna.
The three car firms have also been contacted over whether their production is affected.
Unite said members at the site on Sedgley Road East started the first strike on Tuesday, and were planning another for Thursday, plus five days the week after.
"Some CabAuto workers are so poorly rewarded that they have been forced to use food banks," said a Unite spokesperson.
General secretary Sharon Graham added: "CabAuto should be thoroughly ashamed of itself. This workforce is making cars for the super-rich but their employer, sitting on millions, keeps them on rock-bottom pay and refuses a reasonable wage rise.
"CabAuto can absolutely afford a decent pay rise and should pay up now."
According to Unite, Cab Auto is owned by Germany's Adler Pelzer Group which made £118m profit last year.
The workers join others nationwide, including rail and postal staff, who are taking industrial action over pay as living costs rise.
