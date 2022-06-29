Road reopens after Selly Oak house collapse sparks evacuation
- Published
A busy main road in Birmingham has reopened after a terraced house partially collapsed with scaffolding on Tuesday.
Eight people were evacuated from neighbouring homes after firefighters were called to Heeley Road in Selly Oak at about 11:00 BST.
No injuries have been reported, but a car was damaged by fallen scaffolding poles, the fire service said.
Parts of the roof have been removed and the road is now open to traffic.
The scene has been cleared of rubble and debris from the incident.
Fire crews plan to revisit the site on Wednesday.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.