Birmingham gas explosion: Community candlelight vigil planned for victim
A candlelit vigil will be held at the scene of a gas explosion in which a woman died.
The victim, believed to be Doreen Rees-Bibb, 79, was in the house in Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, when it collapsed on Sunday.
A man is in a critical condition after blast which completely destroyed the house and damaged five others.
Donations have poured in from well-wishers, who have planned an event in remembrance of Ms Rees-Bibb.
The vigil is set to take place on Sunday at 19:00 BST, a week on from the tragedy.
"The community have been absolutely amazing - this has shown what the people of Kingstanding really do," councillor Rick Payne said.
A family fun day, called We Live As One, is also scheduled to take place the same day which organisers said would now be a way of saying thank you to people.
The free event, being held at the Kingstanding Inn, will include food, live entertainment and activities for children.
Community activist Bishop Desmond Jaddoo told BBC Radio WM: "We have to give credit where credit is due, everyone has pulled together and we have to continue the community spirit.
"For the children that have been affected, we are trying to give them extra assistance."
He added: "There has been an overwhelming response to a call for donations."
A total of 21 people were forced to leave their homes after the explosion and eight homes are not yet deemed safe for residents' return, the fire service has said.
West Midlands Fire Service added: "The cause remains under investigation, and this could take a number of days."
Demolition work is due to take place on Wednesday but is "unlikely to be complete", firefighters have said.
