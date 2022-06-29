Kemarni Watson Darby: Sentences to be reviewed after death of boy, 3
The sentence of a man who murdered his partner's son is to be reviewed.
Nathaniel Pope was jailed for at least 24 years for killing three-year-old Kemarni Watson Darby, while the boy's mother Alicia Watson received 11 years for causing or allowing his death.
Both have been referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentences scheme.
A spokesperson said the Attorney General was "shocked and appalled" by the case.
The Unduly Lenient Sentences scheme enables people to ask for a review in cases where they believe the sentence given is too low.
"I can confirm that the Solicitor General has referred the sentences of both Nathaniel Pope and Alicia Watson to the Court of Appeal as he agrees that they appear unduly lenient," the spokesperson added.
"It is now for the Court of Appeal to decide whether to increase the sentences."
During their trial, Birmingham Crown Court heard how Pope, 32, from Wolverhampton, caused injuries to Kemarni comparable to a car crash.
The three-year-old died from severe abdominal injuries in hospital on 5 June 2018 after his ribcage was "crushed" at the two-bedroom flat in Beaconview Road, West Bromwich.
Judge Mrs Justice Tipples told the former warehouse worker she was sure he had been under the influence of cannabis when he killed Kemarni
The judge told Watson, 31, from West Bromwich, she had known Pope had been injuring Kemarni with punches and kicks and had done nothing to stop it; and she had also "regularly beat him hard" with her own hands.
Kemarni's body had 34 separate areas of external injuries, the court was told.
The pair had tried to pass this off as accidental and Watson told police he was a "boisterous boy" who was "always running into things".
