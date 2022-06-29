Erdington: Police appeal directly to badly beaten teen
Police want to speak to a teenager who was "badly beaten in a sustained attack" to "make sure he's OK".
West Midlands Police said the boy was the victim of a "nasty assault" just before 16:00 BST on Faulkners Farm Drive, Erdington, Birmingham on Monday.
It said the teenager, believed to be aged 15 or 16, had not spoken to police and appealed for him to make contact.
A 25-year-old man remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of assault, the force added.
It said CCTV had been recovered from the area, but it appealed for anyone who witnessed the attack, or who has any information, to come forward.
Directly appealing to the boy, police said: "We want to make sure he's OK. We realise you may be frightened, but please do the right thing and tell us what you know."
