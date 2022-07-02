Solihull man to do 'Pedal Paddle Peak' challenge for nephew
A 72-year-old man hopes to complete a gruelling outdoor charity challenge in memory of his late nephew.
Brian Hopkins, from Solihull, will take part in Pedal Paddle Peak 2022 in the Lake District in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK on 2 July.
It consists of a 30-mile cycle, a two-mile canoe and finishes with climbing mount Helvellyn - all to be completed in eight hours.
"It will be fun and will be a fitting tribute to Mark," Mr Hopkins said.
Mr Hopkins's nephew was diagnosed aged four with muscular dystrophy and died aged 17.
Ever since the diagnosis, Mr Hopkins has raised money for the charity and became chairman of the Knowle and Dorridge branch.
"He only lived to the age of 17, but he will never be forgotten and we are truly grateful for the time he was with us," Mr Hopkins said.
The 72-year-old is said to be the eldest of this year's participants and will be joined by daughter Suzanne Williams, friend and fellow hockey player Nick Lewis, and elder daughter Samantha's boyfriend Matt McCloud.
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
- It is a progressive condition, which means it gets worse over time. It often begins by affecting a particular group of muscles, before affecting the muscles more widely.
- It is caused by changes (mutations) in the genes responsible for the structure and functioning of a person's muscles.
- There is no cure for MD but Muscular Dystrophy UK supports scientific research to find effective treatments and cures.
- Muscular Dystrophy UK also support families and the NHS.
Source: NHS and Muscular Dystrophy UK
The keen sportsman said he had been having to do more cycling in preparation for the event "so that I won't slow down my rather younger team-mates".
Mr Hopkins and his team have already exceeded their fundraising target of £2,000.
