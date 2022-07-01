Birmingham city centre redevelopment proposals on show
- Published
Proposals for a major redevelopment of part of Birmingham city centre have been revealed.
Developers want to demolish existing buildings along Smallbrook Queensway to make way for 1,800 new apartments.
There are also ambitions to open up and improve routes to the Chinese Quarter, Gay Village and the emerging Smithfield district.
A public consultation is now being held until 18 July ahead of developer CEG submitting formal plans to the council.
The new apartments would be contained in three new buildings on the side of the street which leads to the Bullring shopping centre.
And the proposals include the construction of a 44-storey building to the west of Hurst Street, a 56-storey building between Hurst Street and Wrottesley Street and a 48-storey building at the eastern end of the parade, including new homes to rent on the upper floors.
The ground floors would have a range of commercial uses including retail and food, owner CEG, which currently also owns Alpha Tower and Tricorn House in Birmingham, said.
CEG said it also hoped to introduce several green spaces:
- Creating Hurst Plaza, a primarily pedestrian area at the junction of Smallbrook Queensway and Hurst Street
- Wrottesley Steps, reconnecting Wrottesley Street with the Queensway through a pedestrianised public space and arcade
- And Smithfield Steps, improving the route from the Queensway down to Dudley Street and Pershore Street
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk