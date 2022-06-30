Birmingham gas explosion: Leaking gas pipe identified
A gas explosion that destroyed a house where the body of a 79-year-old woman was found was most likely an accident, the fire service has said.
West Midlands Fire Service said it appeared there had been an "inadvertent ignition of a large escape of gas from a joint in the pipework."
Sunday's blast on Dulwich Road in Kingstanding, Birmingham, damaged five other properties.
A man rescued from the destroyed home is in a critical but stable condition.
A total of 21 people were forced to leave their properties following the incident.
At the scene on Wednesday, fire investigators were able to carry out tests on sections of gas piping after demolition work was carried out to make debris safe to enter.
The Health and Safety Executive said it would continue to make inquiries as to whether any work-related activities contributed towards the incident.
Gas distributor Cadent said mains and service pipes in the area were sound and not the cause.
The fire service again thanked the local community, which it said had been "fantastic in the aftermath of this tragedy, offering support and shelter to those affected".
