Fire engulfs former Wolverhampton Grade II listed baths
- Published
Up to 25 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a Grade II listed former swimming baths in Wolverhampton.
The basement and ground floor of the derelict Heath Town swimming baths in Tudor Road have been on fire since about 18:20 BST.
A large quantity of timber is alight as firefighters navigate holes in the pool floor and basement, a spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said.
Police, Wolverhampton Council staff and the gas workers are at the scene.
No injuries have been reported and crews are expected to remain at the scene for some time, the fire service added.
The building, which is thought to have been derelict for almost 20 years, was given listed status in September 2000.
