Birmingham City Council bids for £82m to boost most deprived areas
- Published
Birmingham hopes to secure £82m of "levelling up" funding to help revamp some of its most deprived areas.
The city council has submitted five bids to the government with plans to develop parts of Erdington, Northfield, Druids Heath and Edgbaston.
Improvement work will focus on high streets, housing and sustainable transport.
Deputy council leader Brigid Jones said "radical action" was needed.
The government's levelling up fund is designed address regional investment disparities across the UK.
In what the council has said is the most deprived area of Birmingham, Druids Heath, it is hoped a £20m bid will allow the local authority to develop housing and create cycle routes to Kings Heath and the city centre.
The proposals also include a canal bridge to the new village centre and a newly built community hall and library, youth centre, sports pitch, commercial and start-up units and the regeneration of the village green and Dell.
On Erdington High Street, plans include building a new community space where Poundland is currently located.
The former swimming baths would be redeveloped into a community and enterprise hub by Witton Lodge Community Association.
In Northfield town centre, the grant would make way for the demolition of Prices Square to create pedestrian and cycle infrastructure at Victoria Common.
The council has said it also plans to introduce junction improvements on the A38, as well as bus priority and traffic reduction measures, and improved cycling infrastructure.
Under the plans, new training hubs would be created at Edgbaston Stadium, with a community hub being set up in the former Quinton Police Station.
Ms Jones added: "With 42% of our children growing up in relative poverty, and a 10-year gap in life expectancy between the richest and poorest neighbourhoods, we know that radical action is needed."
