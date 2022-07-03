Birmingham literary events celebrate Commonwealth Games
A literary festival is set to be held as part of celebrations for the Commonwealth Games.
Birmingham, and the wider West Midlands, will play host to the Games from 28 July.
My Commonwealth Story is a four-day festival created by Birmingham Stories, the National Literacy Trust's campaign in partnership with the University of Birmingham.
It aims to raise literacy levels using the "excitement" surrounding the Games.
Events will be held from 5 to 8 July with talks by blind footballer Manjeet Mann, performer Darren Harris, and writer Hannah Kumari, among others.
Sessions are free, but attendees must register online.
Kyle Turakhia, Birmingham Stories hub manager, said: "Incorporating sports and physical activity into core subjects such as English can be a great way to motivate young people, instil a range of positive values within students and improve cognitive outcomes, including reading skills."
