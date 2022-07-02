Murder arrest after man dies at house in Solihull
A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man found ill at home.
Emergency services were called to reports of a man in cardiac arrest at a property in Smith's Wood, Solihull, at about 00:40 BST on Friday.
The 38-year-old victim was taken to hospital where he later died, said West Midlands Police.
It is believed the suspect shared the property on Chelmar Close with the man who died, the force added.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place.
