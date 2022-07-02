Police investigation launched after body found in Walsall canal
- Published
Police have launched an investigation after a man's body was found in a canal.
Emergency services were called to the site behind an industrial estate in Brickyard Road, Aldridge, Walsall at about 16:40 BST on Friday.
The man, believed to be in his 20s, was recovered from the water but confirmed dead at the scene.
The death is being treated as unexplained, West Midlands Police has said.
Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact the force.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.