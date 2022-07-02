Wolverhampton stabbing: Ronan Kanda, 16, named as victim
- Published
A 16-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed on a Wolverhampton street has been named by police.
Ronan Kanda was attacked on Mount Road, Lanesfield shortly before 21:00 BST on Wednesday, and died at the scene.
Officers are continuing to question a 16-year-old boy and a man, 20, in connection with the stabbing.
Another 16-year-year-old boy was arrested overnight, and remains in custody said West Midlands Police.
A post-mortem examination revealed Ronan died after being stabbed twice.
In a statement released by the force, Ronan's family described him as a "kind-hearted and loving boy," who would do anything for anyone.
"He was a funny character who made everyone laugh around him," the family said.
"He is taken from us cruelly and our hearts are broken."
A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man arrested earlier this week have been released on bail.
Det Insp Ade George said the force was making "good progress" with the investigation but appealed for anyone driving in the area at the time to contact the force.
"We know that there were cars driving on the road in the moments before the attack, and it may be that dash cam footage will give us important evidence," he said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk