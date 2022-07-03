Ronan Kanda stabbing: Trio charged with murder
- Published
A man and two teenagers have been charged with murdering a 16-year-old boy who died from stab wounds.
Ronan Kanda was attacked in Mount Road, Lanesfield, Wolverhampton, shortly before 21:00 BST last Wednesday, and died at the scene.
Josiah Francis, 20, of Westcote Avenue, Birmingham, was charged with murder, along with two 16-year-old boys.
All three are set to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A post-mortem examination revealed Ronan died after being stabbed twice, West Midlands Police said.
In a statement released by the force, Ronan's family described him as a "kind-hearted and loving boy" who would do anything for anyone.
"He was a funny character who made everyone laugh around him," the family said.
"He is taken from us cruelly and our hearts are broken."
A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail.
