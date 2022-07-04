Kingstanding: Hundreds attend vigil following fatal explosion
Hundreds of people attended a vigil following a fatal gas explosion.
The victim, believed to be Doreen Rees-Bibb, 79, was in the house in Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, when it collapsed on 26 June.
A man was left in a critical condition after blast which completely destroyed the house and damaged five others.
The vigil, held at the scene on Sunday, was also attended by Kingstanding MP Paulette Hamilton.
A total of 21 people were forced to leave their homes after the explosion and eight homes are not yet deemed safe for residents' return, the fire service has said.
Ms Hamilton said the community has been "phenomenal" in supporting those displaced.
"I have not seen anything like it, the amount of support, gifts, toiletries, clothes, everything that a family could need to get started again, this community has donated in a matter of hours," she said.
Nadine Foster, who said she lived next door to the property said she was "devastated" by what has happened.
"I've lost my home, my kids have lost their home," she said.
She said the vigil was "heartbreaking".
"I can't even look at it [the house] because it makes me want to cry," she said.
"I am very grateful to the community for what they have done for me and my family."
Floral tributes have been left outside the property following the explosion.
West Midlands Fire Service has said the cause of the blast remains under investigation.
