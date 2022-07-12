Birmingham restaurant's cladding nightmare 'feels like another lockdown'
By Maisie Olah
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
A waterfront restaurant has seen its taking drop by half after it was shrouded in scaffolding for months for unsafe cladding to be removed.
Noel's Bar and Restaurant occupies a prime spot alongside the canal in Birmingham but continuing building work means many have thought it had shut.
Bosses said they had no warning the scaffolding was going up, turning up to work one day to find it "encased".
Owner Jimmy Devollaj said it had felt like "another lockdown".
"But this time, a completely isolated lockdown that's just affected us," he said.
Some customers had been so put off by the ongoing work they had cancelled as soon as they walked through the door, general manager Natalja Bulgakva added.
The removal of cladding began in January 2022, in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster when 72 people died because cladding contained a highly combustible material.
Ms Bulgakva said they returned after a break for Christmas - when the rapid rise of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had hugely affected hospitality - to find the restaurant "completely covered" in poles.
Since then, they claim they have been given almost no information about the work from their landlords and said their pleas for help from Birmingham City Council had fallen on deaf ears.
The restaurant, situated next to the city centre's Mailbox and Cube developments, has continued to pay rent and business rates despite customers dropping from around 300 a day to 120.
"When Covid hit us we had support from the government and we used that to support our business and employees, but this time around we have been thrown in the deep end with no support whatsoever," said Mr Devollaj.
The alfresco dining area alongside the canal has been redundant and Ms Bulgakva said they regularly had to shut the large glass doors because of drilling and falling debris.
Noel's landlord Revelan Ltd, said it was the intermediate landlord and did not manage the development, which is the role of chartered surveyors Pennycuick Collins.
The company is also in charge of overseeing the cladding work, but did not want to comment when contacted by the BBC.
Birmingham City Council did also not want to comment, and construction company Hedson Group did not respond to our questions.
Ms Bulgakva said she and Mr Devollaj had been worried the work would not be complete in time for the Commonwealth Games, which starts in the city on Thursday, 28 July.
On Monday, however, there were signs the scaffolding had started to come down.
"I have had friends calling me, telling me people have said Noel's is closed - this is the type of impression people have," Ms Bulgakva said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk