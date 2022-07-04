Bob Warman: Tributes pour in for ITV Central anchor
Tributes have been pouring in for ITV Central anchor Bob Warman, who is retiring after 50 years of broadcasting.
Mr Warman has presented on ITV since 1973, and will present his last regional news on Monday evening.
Steve Clamp will be taking over from Mr Warman, alongside Sameena Ali-Khan.
"Bob is an inspiration to us all. He still brings something fresh to the show, day in, day out," Mr Clamp said.
"That's really quite something after almost half a century in regional news, unique in fact."
Mr Clamp joined ITV in 2005, after working for BBC Midlands Today, as well as ITN, Sky Sports and Sky News. He often stood in as Mr Warman's cover.
"I am often asked if I am daunted at the prospect of filling his shoes, but to be honest I don't see it like that, because no one can be "Bob," Mr Clamp said.
Sophie Donnally, from Shrewsbury, started as an ITV Apprentice at Central in 2015, where she sat to the right of Mr Warman in the newsroom.
"Bob is a true gentleman," Ms Donnelly said.
"He would walk in with his briefcase so gracefully and almost leave a little trail of people smiling and laughing behind him as he made his way to his desk," the now ITV Cymru Wales production specialist said.
'Thanks for the laughs'
Paul from Bloxwich, Walsall, said he had been watching Mr Warman on ITV since the presenter started in the 1970s, and said his retirement was "an end of an era".
"Thanks for the laughs," the viewer said.
Fellow Midlands news anchor Nick Owen, at BBC Midlands Today, said the pair had been good friends since 1955.
Both attended Kingsland Grange School, in Shrewsbury.
"It is amazing that we ended up as opposite numbers for so long at ITV and the BBC. We have long been firm friends and that continued despite being professional rivals," Mr Owen said.
"He is the ultimate broadcaster - warm, calm, authoritative, knowledgeable and accessible to his audience."
"Privately, he has a wicked sense of humour - he is always great company," Mr Owen added.
Liz Hannam, head of news for ITV Central, said: "There's a very special atmosphere in the newsroom at the moment. No one here can quite believe that this is his last day.
"He is such a big part of everything we do here, he will be hugely missed - and I expect a few tears shed after the programme tonight."
