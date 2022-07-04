Home in Springfield, Birmingham, petrol-bombed
A family home in Birmingham was petrol-bombed overnight in what police described as a targeted attack.
It happened at about 03:00 BST on Monday on Silverton Crescent in the Springfield area.
West Midlands Police said a family with young children were sleeping inside at the time and although nobody was injured, the outcome could have been far more serious
The force added officers were analysing CCTV and speaking to neighbours.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers.
