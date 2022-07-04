Robert West: Three men deny Birmingham street murder
Three men have pleaded not guilty to the murder of a man who died from injuries he received outside a banqueting suite in Birmingham.
Robert West, 49, also known as Bob Fresh, was found in Steward Street, Ladywood, on 21 February.
Rashidi Powell 19, and Ashon D'Aguilar, aged 18, both from Birmingham and Tyreek Walker, 18, from Solihull, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court.
The trio are due to go on trial at the same court in January.
