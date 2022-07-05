Walsall teenager charged with terrorism offences
A teenager has been accused of possessing explosives and sharing online material that could encourage acts of terrorism.
Vaughn Conrad John Dolphin, 19, from Aldridge in Walsall, was arrested on 27 June at an address in Cheshire, West Midlands Police said.
On Monday, he was charged with eight counts under the Terrorism Act and two under the Explosive Substances Act.
He is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court later.
West Midlands Police said the teenager has been charged with possession of quantities of explosive substances.
He is also charged with two counts of sharing online material that could encourage the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.
Mr Dolphin also faces six counts of possessing documents of a kind likely to be useful to a someone committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
