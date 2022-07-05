Birmingham students send birthday thank you messages to NHS
Students at a school in Birmingham have written letters of thanks to the NHS on its 74th birthday.
The Year 7 pupils from Arena Academy in Perry Beeches praised health service staff for their work during the Covid pandemic and for care their own families had received.
One pupil wrote: "What would we do without you?"
The NHS was founded on 5 July 1948 and it has asked people to hold fundraising tea parties to mark the occasion.
The students were taken to visit Birmingham City Hospital for the anniversary, to meet staff.
Most mentioned the response to the pandemic in their letters and one of them, Somaiya, wrote: "At the start of Covid we were all clueless on what to do, but you supported us through it."
"You are truly the heroes of the country," she added.
Ben, another student, thanked the NHS staff for helping his grandmother beat cancer and wrote: "There are so many selfish people who would never do what you do on a daily basis."
And Tilly wrote: "Covid has destroyed us, but you have pulled the world together."
She also thanked the NHS for the care her family has received and said she still claps for them on Thursdays.
